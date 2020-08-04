John Sturges

John Sturges passed away on July 29 in Port Richey, FL. He was born in Georgetown, CT on June 4, 1950. John attended the Gilbert & Bennett School and graduated from Wilton High School in 1968. Before moving to Florida, he lived in Georgetown, Bethel and Wilton. John worked at the Wilton Post Office for almost 20 years. He was known as John the Mailman. The Village Luncheonette still has a John the Mailman Special on their menu. John was interested in the history of Wilton and wrote a section on the History of Cannondale for the Wilton Historical Society. John made friends everywhere he went and will be missed by the people who knew him. Rest in Peace John.



