1/
John Sturges
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Sturges
John Sturges passed away on July 29 in Port Richey, FL. He was born in Georgetown, CT on June 4, 1950. John attended the Gilbert & Bennett School and graduated from Wilton High School in 1968. Before moving to Florida, he lived in Georgetown, Bethel and Wilton. John worked at the Wilton Post Office for almost 20 years. He was known as John the Mailman. The Village Luncheonette still has a John the Mailman Special on their menu. John was interested in the history of Wilton and wrote a section on the History of Cannondale for the Wilton Historical Society. John made friends everywhere he went and will be missed by the people who knew him. Rest in Peace John.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faupel Funeral Home - Port Richey
7524 Ridge Road
Port Richey, FL 34668
(727) 849-9964
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Faupel Funeral Home - Port Richey

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff at Faupel Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved