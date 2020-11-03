Karin "Bear" Venditti
Karin Kolb Venditti passed away Sunday evening, October 25, 2020, after a determined and courageous 5 year battle with illness. She fought to the very end but never lost her loving way or warm smile.
Born Karin Elizabeth Kolb in Buffalo, NY, daughter of Rita Joan Kolb and Charles Kolb Jr. She was an avid sailor in her youth, spending summers on the shores of Lake Erie. In later years she was thrilled to share her love of the lake with her family and fostered a new love for the island of Nantucket. She attended high school at Holy Angels Academy and was a graduate of Canisius College. She met and married her husband, Mark Venditti, while both were still living in Buffalo.
They relocated to Wilton in 1990, where they raised a family with two loving sons, Peter and Andrew. In the last several years she could not have been happier to welcome additional members to her family and Sunday dinner table, Sarah (Peter) and Cristina (Drew). Through these years she was a loving and devoted wife, mother and daughter. She is additionally survived by her mother, Rita Kolb; her brother, CJ Kolb III; and her beloved dachshund, Penny.
During her time in Wilton, she was active in school and community affairs. She worked as a realtor for most of her career with Realty Seven, whose office was just down the road from her home. Through her efforts in this community, she forged strong and enduring friendships that lasted to this day.
Karin loved the changing of the seasons, looking forward each year to planting her flower boxes on the deck and tending to them until the fall. Accordingly, she fell in love with the Blithewold Mansion Garden and Arboretum after Peter and Sarah were married there in 2018. Even in illness she returned many times to walk the grounds with her husband, enjoying the beauty and peace that it offered her. A Scarlet Oak tree will be planted in her name at the Blithewold this spring for future generations to visit and remember her by.
A funeral service is scheduled for 1:00 PM on November 7th at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wilton. In lieu of flowers, she wished memorial contributions would be made in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
