Ann McKelvey Brown "Kelvey" Woodman
Ann McKelvey Brown "Kelvey" Woodman, 75, of Concord, MA, passed away peacefully at home on August 30, 2020, following complications from Alzheimer's Disease.
She was born on November 20, 1944 in Washington DC to the late Ann (Towson) and Lowell H. Brown. Kelvey grew up in Wilton, CT where she attended The Low-Heywood School. She graduated from Boston University as a philosophy major in 1967. Kelvey met her husband, Byron Woodman, at BU in 1964 and was married in 1966.
Following graduation, Kelvey and Byron spent several years traveling while Byron served in the Army. Kelvey always had a lively sense of adventure, and in 1969, she earned her small plane pilot's license while living in OK. She and Byron then lived in Germany for two years, where their daughter, Hunter, was born. After returning to Concord, their son, Byron III (Woody) was born. Kelvey was deeply committed to family. She was a passionate and devoted wife and mother who dedicated her adult years to raising her children and playing a very active role in her five grandchildren's lives.
Kelvey's other passion was education. She was a teacher, an educational consultant and tutor. Kelvey taught math at The Fenn School and Nashoba Brooks School; co-founded a summer math and science daycamp; volunteered on many school and church school committees and parents associations, including The Village Nursery School in Harvard, MA, The Fenn School, Nashoba Brooks School, Alcott School, CCHS, and The Trinitarian Congregational Church. Kelvey took great pleasure in working with her students, many of whom have commented on the positive difference she made in their lives - helping them learn to enjoy math and gain confidence in their academic abilities.
Kelvey loved skiing, tennis, hiking, horseback riding, being out in nature, listening to a wide variety of music, singing, and playing the ukulele. She was a longtime member of the Concord Country Club. Kelvey will be remembered as fun-loving, witty, wise, compassionate, loyal, empathetic, and adventurous.
In addition to her husband, Byron, Kelvey is survived by her sisters, Archer Von Louda of Gainesville, FL and Brucie Mayfield of Santa Fe, NM; her daughter, Hunter, her husband John Hutchinson, and their children Lowell, Charlie & Sally of Carlisle, MA; her son, Woody, his wife Monica, and their children Byron IV & Lilly of Concord, MA.
The family expresses their gratitude to the wonderful women who provided loving care for Kelvey over the last years.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Joyce T. Woodman Memorial Scholarship Fund (created in memory of her beloved sister-in-law and friend)
c/o The Scholarship Fund of Concord and Carlisle, 34 Walden St. Unit 217, Concord, MA 01742
