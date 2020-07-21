1/1
Kevin Harris
1963 - 2020
Kevin Gerard Harris
Kevin Gerard Harris passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020, due to heart issues. Kevin was born September 27, 1963 (56 years old), to the late Gwendolyn P. Harris and Elbert L. Harris, Sr., in Arcadia, Florida. He was the youngest of the four children born to that union. Kevin grew up in Eustis, Florida, where he was known among family, friends and classmates for his outgoing personality, charming smile, and kind heart. Kevin made his mark as a standout athlete, having played baseball, basketball, track and field, and football. He was a highly recruited football player, having played quarterback at Eustis High School. He would decide to take his talents to The University of Georgia where he played from 1981-1985. Initially converted from quarterback to wide receiver, Kevin eventually moved to defensive back in his senior year, where he earned Defensive Most Valuable Player honors. He was later drafted by the Detroit Lions, but suffered a career-ending knee injury that sidelined his NFL career. In 1986, Kevin started his corporate career in insurance, which led him to New York City. After marrying, Kevin and wife, Terry, settled in Wilton, Connecticut where they raised their family.
For an extended obituary on the Bouton Funeral Home website, please follow the link: https://www.boutonfuneralhome.com/obituary/kevin-harris



Published in Wilton Bulletin on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
