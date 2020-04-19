Home

Laraine Mott Obituary
Laraine Mott
Laraine was a daughter of John and Anne Dugan, was born in Hartford and graduated from Marymount College. Wife of Judd Mott for 64 years. She worked at the Tax Foundation in Hartford and the Expenditure Council in New York City. Laraine moved to Wilton in 1959 and worked as Assistant Town Clerk in Wilton for 19 years. She was the mother of three sons, Jonathan, Andrew and Gregory and also leaves two lovely daughters-in-law and six grandchildren.
All services are being held privately at this time. To offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Apr. 23, 2020
