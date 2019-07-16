Services Peachtree Road United Methodist Church 3180 Peachtree Road, NE Atlanta, GA 30305 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Chapel of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church Resources More Obituaries for Laura Baker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Laura Baker

1948 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Laura Kathleen "Kathy" Baker

Laura Kathleen "Kathy" Baker, 71, of Atlanta, formerly of Savannah passed away on Sunday, July 7th after a long and courageous fight with Alzheimer's disease. Kathy is survived by her daughter, Kristen, son-in law, Tim, two Grandchildren, Abigail and Baker Weeden, her sister, Nancy Maas and two nephews, Phillip and Matthew Johnson. Kathy was predeceased by her loving husband, Anthony "Tony" Baker and her parents, Nan and Paul Mansfield. Kathy was born in Commerce, Georgia on March 9, 1948 to the late Nan and Paul Mansfield. She grew up in Albany, Georgia and graduated from Georgia Southern. After graduating from Georgia Southern she went to work for IBM in Miami, Florida. It was in Miami where she met the love of her life on her first day. We are still not sure how a New Yorker charmed a southern lady from Albany, Georgia, but it was love at first sight! Kathy was a wonderful mother to her only child, Kristen. Carting her from one activity to the next when she was younger, attending all of her sporting events, always sewing her Halloween costumes from scratch and always packing a homemade lunch that was the envy of all during her school days. She was an amazing cook who loved to entertain, always insisting that they be made from scratch. Even though she did not enjoy sewing, she was very talented and could design and sew just about anything for her home. Kathy also adored her Standard Poodles, first there was Rosie and then Reggie came along. She always insisted on bathing and grooming them herself, because she could do it best. It was always a site to see her, hair and make up done while trying to pin down a 50 lb dog!

Tony, Kathy, and Kristen lived in many places across the United States and world, New Jersey, Maryland, California, Connecticut, and Tokyo, Japan. But it was in retirement that she and Tony felt they found their perfect home and community in Savannah, Georgia. In Savannah, Kathy took up golf and bridge and she and Tony loved to travel. She especially enjoyed her trips to Atlanta to visit her grandchildren and entertaining them with lots of Blue Bell Ice Cream. They brought her so much joy and happiness.

We would like to thank all of the wonderful caregivers and the team at Somerby who over the years were like family to us and especially to Mom. A special thank you to, Lissy Gayle, Brenda Jackson, and over these final months Audrey Higgins and Ashley Octavius who truly were an extension of our family. They treated Mom as if she was their own mother and we are forever grateful for their dedication and compassion.

A celebration of Kathy's life will take place on Thursday, July 18th at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church with Rev. Don Harp officiating. A reception will immediately follow at the Capital City Club in Brookhaven.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Kathy's name to: Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, Emory University Health Sciences Development,1762 Clifton Rd, NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322. Published in Wilton Bulletin on July 18, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries