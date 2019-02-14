Laurie Brown Cott

Laurie Brown Cott died peacefully at her home in Wilton, CT on Thursday morning after a prolonged battle with cancer. In her final weeks, she was surrounded by family and friends and of course her beloved golden retrievers. Her career in bookselling and publishing touched many lives. With humble beginnings at the Remarkable Bookshop in Westport, CT, her intelligence and instincts quickly became apparent to many throughout the industry. Her career spanned nearly 40 years, including stops at almost every major publishing house in various sales, marketing and publishing capacities including Time Warner, Random House, Simon & Schuster, Farrar-Strauss and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Publishing and bookselling and her family were quite simply Laurie's life. While a voracious reader and well recognized for her publishing instincts, she will most of all be remembered for her incredible thoughtfulness, kindness and heart. A long time resident of Wilton, Laurie attended Wilton High School and continued her education at The University of Wisconsin. After residing in NYC for a number of years Laurie married her husband of 29 years, Douglas Cott. Laurie was the hostess extraordinaire of the family; orchestrating and hosting the Christmas holidays at her home for her extended family: brother Jeff and his family from Atlanta, sister Lynn and her family from Princeton, NJ, and her steps-sons Jason and Jordan Cott and their families from NYC and Phoenix respectively. She is pre-deceased by her father and mother; G Blaine Brown and Virginia Brown, also long time residents of Wilton.

A memorial service will be held at the Wilton Congregational Church on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. To offer the family online condolences please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com. Published in Wilton Bulletin on Feb. 14, 2019