Lena J. Perillo

June 19, 1928 - Aug 24, 2020 Lena "Lee" (Garofalo) Perillo, of Wilton, and previously of Delray Beach, FL and Floral Park, NY died Monday August 24. She was 92 years old.

Lee was born June 10, 1928, in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Benedetto and Angelina. As a girl Lee would sit on the steps of the Brooklyn Public Library with her girlfriends watching, as she would say, the "hustle and bustle" of the city.

Lee met her husband Don at a dance and for 66 years, they danced through life. In addition to raising their three wonderful children and being active and involved grandparents, they had a full social life. They loved to throw parties in the backyard at Clarence Street, and attend costume parties in High Point in Delray Beach (usually winning the prize for best costume). While living at the Greens at Cannondale for the last 7 years, Lee was the unofficial welcoming committee and resident spokesperson (they were always asking her to run for President - she refused the title but more or less ran the place). At the Greens she also enjoyed exercise and music programs and received exceptional love and care from the wonderful staff through her final days.

Lee is survived by her daughter, Mary Lee and her husband, John, of Wilton; her son Joseph, and his wife Julie, of Hempstead, NY; her son-in-law John Flood, of Crozet, VA; eight granddaughters who were the lights of her life and are all skilled Italian cooks thanks to her; as well as five great-granddaughters and five great-grandsons. She was predeceased by her husband, Donato Perillo, her beloved daughter, Angela Flood, and her sister Ann.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Saturday September 5 at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wilton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Virginia James Q. Miller Multiple Sclerosis Clinic; Dr. Myla Goldman, Director, UVA Department of Neurology, P.O. Box 800394, Charlottesville, VA 22908



