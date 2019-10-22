|
Leona Patricia Tichy
Leona P. Tichy, age 99, passed away on October 17, 2019, at Waveny Village in New Canaan. Prior to moving to Waveny earlier this year, Miss Tichy resided in Wilton with her niece and family.
Simply called "Aunt Lee" by all who knew her, she was born on March 26,1920, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Michael and Meri Tichy. Aunt Lee worked most of her life as a bookkeeper for Central Brass in Cleveland, Ohio. She was an avid reader, whose favorite pastime was beating any of her extended family in cards, especially gin rummy. Prior to moving to Wilton, Aunt Lee lived in Florida and Ohio.
Aunt Lee was a tiny woman with an incredibly big and generous heart. Her family lovingly remembers her as a kind, caring, and supportive aunt. Although never married, Aunt Lee was the greatest sister and aunt to all of her siblings and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
She is survived by her sister Meri of Wilton, Connecticut: nieces Rose Ogrinc-Krivoshik (Bill Krivoshik), Meribeth Ogrinc (Daniel Villarreal), Teresa Trebisky (Dan), Barb Sullivan, Carol Richmond, Merilee Carlucci (Ralph), Martha Ermlick, Michele Neff, and nephews Tim Tichy (Helen), Joe Miller (Claudia), Michael Ogrinc (Dean Ebesu). She was predeceased by her parents, brothers Joseph and Paul, sisters Helen and Bertha, niece Paula Miller, and nephew Terence Tichy.
At her request, no service will be held. A private interment will be held by the family at a later date.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Oct. 24, 2019