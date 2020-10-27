Leslie Miles

Leslie Ann Miles
September 11, 1944 - September 21, 2020 Leslie Ann Miles, a resident of Wilton, Connecticut, peacefully passed away after a brief illness on September 21, 2020. Leslie was born on September 11, 1944 and grew up in Hoosick Falls, NY. She was the beloved daughter of Robert Miles and Mary Chisholm, step-daughter of Douglas Chisholm, and sister of T. Van Miles of Houston, TX, all of whom predeceased her. She is survived by her sister-in-law Suzan Miles of Houston, TX, and cousins Linda Nelson of Keene, NH, Russell LaFlure of Keeseville, NY, Rudd Young of Troy, NY, and Stephen Young of Swampscott, MA.
She graduated from Skidmore College, NY in 1967 where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. Leslie received a Master's degree in Education from Boston University. A respected educator, Leslie held positions in the guidance offices at Needham High School, MA, Phillips Academy, MA, and most recently at New Canaan High School, CT where she served as Chair of the Counseling Department for 15 years before her retirement in 2014. Earlier in her career Leslie served as Director of Admission at Scripps College, CA as well as Assistant Director of Admission at both Pine Manor College, MA, and Boston University where she spent nearly 20 years. She was President of the New England Association for College Admission Counseling in 1984-1985, and held various committee appointments for regional and national professional organizations.
Leslie's professional interests were balanced by her love of travel, including several journeys to Europe, Asia, and trips throughout the United States with many dear friends. She delighted in entertaining, and was well known for her spectacular gourmet culinary abilities. Leslie's unlimited generosity of spirit and altruistic nature distinguished her as a treasured friend to many. Her joie de vivre was contagious.
Leslie was an inspiration to her colleagues and friends, always striving to be a better person and making the best of any situation. She was a woman of great wit and charm. Her strength, intelligence, and loyalty will be deeply missed, and remembered by many. Leslie will always be loved by those who had the good fortune to know her.
Our family welcomes gifts of love from those who wish to express them through donations to the New Canaan High School Senior Scholarship Awards program where a specific scholarship is being established in Leslie's name. Please send tax deductible donations to The New Canaan High School Scholarship Foundation to NCHS, 11 Farm Rd. New Canaan CT. 06840 or www.ncsf-sf.org
. Please be sure to Include a note on your donation or click on the Leslie Ann Miles Scholarship online to donate in Leslie's memory.