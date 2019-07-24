Lillian Iliff

Lillian Iliff, beloved wife of the late Robert Iliff Sr. died peacefully on Monday, July 22 surrounded by her family. She was born in Norwalk on April 1st, 1935 to the late Frank and Fanny Warren.

She was a graduate of Norwalk Hospital School of Nursing in 1956. She worked as a private duty nurse, office nurse and school nurse/visiting nurse for Wilton VNA. She then became the occupational nurse for Richardson Vicks and helped develop their medical department.

She was affectionately known as "Meems" to all her grandchildren and their friends. No-one could walk into the house without her saying "Do you want a sandwich?" or offering up whatever she was cooking or baking. She adored her family and they adored her.

She is survived by her son Robert (Debbie) Iliff and her daughter Valarie (Mel) Solis. As well as her grandchildren Danny and Sarah Iliff, Mike (Kai) Solis, Justin (Kate) Solis, and Lindsay (Kelli) Solis. Great-grandchildren Kaleb Iliff, Savannah and Sienna Solis, River Solis, Bella Cochia, and Shane and Ryan Solis. Also her honorary grandchildren Jacqui, Kelsey and Maddie Locher to whom she was known as "Lilypad".

She was predeceased by her brothers Sherwood and Frank, sister Catherine and grandson Benjamin Iliff. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of the Whittingham Cancer Center and VNA and Hospice of Fairfield County for their wonderful care and support.

Calling hours are at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, on Friday, July 26th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Memorial will be private. Donations may be made to Whittingham Cancer Center Research Department, 30 Maple Street, Norwalk,CT or VNA and Hospice of Fairfield County, PO Box 489, Wilton,CT. Published in Wilton Bulletin from July 25 to Aug. 1, 2019