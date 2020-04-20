|
Linda S. Vest
September 20, 1950 - April 14, 2020Linda Seevers Vest died peacefully on April 14, 2020 at Wilton Meadows Health Care in Wilton, CT at the age of 69.
Born and raised in Danville, KY, and a graduate of Danville High School, Linda was a proud Kentuckian who shared her enthusiasm for University of Kentucky Wildcats Basketball, the Kentucky Derby and Southern cooking with the many friends she made throughout the country. Linda thoroughly enjoyed the many adventures her husband's career sent their family on whether it was setting up house (meticulously) in a new state or exploring a new country during their travels. Her other love was music. Linda was an accomplished piano player who taught many children to love music as much as she did. In addition, she was always involved in her church choir and particularly enjoyed the years she spent as a part of the Hope United Methodist Choir in Rancho Bernardo, CA.
Preceded in death by her parents, Ann and O.C. Seevers, sister Debbie Silvey and sister Leslie Boyd. Linda is survived by her dear husband of 50 years, Mike; daughter Lora Pham, son-in-law Nghi and most beloved grandsons, Harrison and Jack; sister Rosa Davie Biagi and many dear nieces and nephews.
Private, family graveside burial will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Wilton, CT with memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Apr. 23, 2020