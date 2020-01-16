|
|
Louis J. Medico Sr.
Louis John Medico Sr., longtime resident of Wilton, died peacefully on January 10, 2020, at the age of 94, surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 70 years in marriage, Florence, and his eldest son, Louis John Medico, Jr. He survived by his children, Patricia Ann Sepelak and husband Peter George of Shelton, CT, Gary Michael Medico and his wife Debbie of Westport, CT, Andrew John Medico and wife Therese of Fogelsville, PA; and daughter-in-law Mollie Medico of Norwalk, CT. He is also survived by his grandchildren Peter George Sepelak Jr., Walter Andrew Sepelak, Daniel Harrison Medico, step-granddaughter Audrey Carolyn Kirkland of Brooklyn, NY; and great-grandson Anthony George Sepelak.
A devout Catholic and devoted father, Louis was a Navy Veteran of WWII and a Mechanical Engineering graduate of New York University. He loved his vegetable garden and was an accomplished carpenter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment and US Navy Funeral Honors will take place at a later date in Willowbrook Cemetery, Westport. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , . Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of funeral arrangements.
Published in Wilton Bulletin from Jan. 19 to Jan. 23, 2020