Mabel Melancon Kernan

Oct 22, 1927 - Jul 13, 2020

Mabel Melancon Kernan passed away peacefully in her home on July 13, 2020. Born in Parks, Louisiana to Theobald Benoit Melancon and Ida Thibodeaux Melancon, "Little Mabel" was the fourth of eight Melancon children. After graduating from business school, she worked several years in the secretarial pool at General Motors Corporation. She married Kern Kernan of Gonzales, LA in 1953. Mabel and Kern have been married for 67 years and raised 3 daughters, Mary Karen, Kara and Kimberly. Mabel has said often that she enjoyed a good, healthy life and has done everything she wanted to do in her lifetime. She was most proud of raising her children and providing a loving home for her family. She was a master seamstress, crocheting crafter, Neil Diamond fan and spoke fluent French. Soft spoken and light on her feet, Mabel was a generous listener, a loyal friend and exceedingly kind to everyone she encountered.

Mabel is survived by her husband Kern Kernan; brothers Carroll Melancon, Harold Melancon and Paul Melancon; her children Karen Kernan, Kara Salvagno (husband Mike) and Kimberly Craige (husband Ernest). She was loved by her grandchildren Jason Beck, Nathan Beck, Stephanie Frye, Craig Salvagno, Krystal Greathouse, Kheperan Greathouse, Emma Schmid, Sophie Schmid, Jack Schmid and Marco Belin Craige. Also great grandchildren Kiani, Jenna and Tadin Beck.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Mabel M. Kernan to:

Wings of Hope Hospice

1022 N. 28th Drive #205, Phoenix, AZ 85029



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store