Maria L. Gilroy, age 95, of Wilton, CT formerly of Monroe, CT, died peacefully Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Norwalk Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Brooklyn, NY April 3, 1924 she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Elvira Cestare Corrado. Maria was the wife of the late Charles Gilroy who died in 1984.

During her younger years, Maria worked in a slipper factory and then later as a hostess and cashier at a restaurant in downtown Manhattan. She also loved casino's, bingo and every and any lottery. She also had a very special place for her friends and the folks at the Monroe Senior Center in Monroe, CT, where she spent over 21 years attending.

Maria is survived by her son Charles Gilroy, his wife, Camille of Wilton, CT, and two granddaughters, Courtney and Caitlin, whom were her pride and joy.

In addition to her husband, Maria was predeceased by her siblings; Antoinette, Anthony, Yolanda, Nicholas, Joseph and Sylvia.

She is also survived by two sister-in-laws and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and extended family, all that she loved dearly.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 229 Danbury Rd., Wilton, CT 06897 at 10:30 AM.

Interment will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Charles Cemetery, 215 Wellwood Avenue, Farmingdale, NY.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM at the Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, New Canaan, CT, 06840.

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to .

