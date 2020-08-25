Mariella "Mimsy" Blackwood (Kline) Mason

September 29, 1946 – July 5, 2020 Mariella "Mimsy" Blackwood (Kline) Mason, Fearrington Village, Pittsboro, NC passed away on Sunday, July 5, at the age of 73. She was the daughter of Dianne Wing Brown Blackwood and Harry P. Blackwood, Jr. of Wilton, CT. She is survived by her beloved brother Harry Blackwood, III of Franklin, NC. In addition, she leaves behind her step son Kenneth Mason, III, and her grandchildren, Ryan Charles and Scott Kenneth, of Valrico, FL.

Mimsy was a graduate of Wilton HS, class of '64 and spent most of her adult life in Wilton, CT and the surrounding towns. She was a descendant of The Wing Family, one of the early settlers of Sandwich, MA in the 1600's.

Having graduated from Columbia University, New York, NY with an MA in Teaching and BA in English Literature, her career as a college administrator eventually took her to Ponte Vedra Beach, FL where she met her late husband, Kenneth B. Mason, Jr. In time, they retired to Fearrington Village, NC.

One of Mimsy's last goals in life was to find a safe sanctuary for the many Wing artifacts that were passed down to her by Dianne; including portraits, silverware, documents and scrapbooks. She had the entire collection shipped to the WFA Memorial History Center. Mimsy's grandmother, Ella Bella Wing Taylor was the great granddaughter of Abraham Wing, III. His grandfather helped establish the Wing settlement at Wings Falls (later Glens Falls), NY.

Mimsy was a kind, intelligent, sophisticated and talented artist whose passion was to travel. She did so extensively throughout Europe and Asia. She will be missed deeply by many beloved friends – old and new. Mimsy will be laid to rest at her family plot at Hillside Cemetery, Wilton, CT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store