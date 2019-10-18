|
|
Marilyn Elliott
Marilyn P. Elliott, 88 of Brazil, IN, formerly of Sun City, AZ and Wilton, CT, passed away unexpectedly September 30, 2019 at St. Vincent Clay Hospital. She was born December 13, 1930 in Batesville, IN the daughter of John T. Pohlman and Bertha Timmerman Pohlman. She graduated from Batesville High School and then continued her education at Ball State University. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree with accreditation in Education. She later also obtained her master's degree in education.
Marilyn was united in marriage on May 8, 1954 to Joseph French Elliott. He was in the military and they began life together in Ft. Worth Texas. Their life has taken them to many locations and Marilyn always held a teaching career at each stop along the way. She last taught History at New Canaan, CT.
Retirement brought them to Sun City, AZ and she enjoyed playing golf, bridge and reading. Marilyn has always had a love for books and history. Several years ago, she and Joe decided to leave the heat of Arizona during the summer and they came back to Brazil where Joe grew up. Marilyn could often be seen sitting under her shade tree, reading the afternoon away.
Survivors include her husband Joe Elliott; children, Barbara Meehan and husband Bill of Wilton, CT. and Jeff Elliott and wife Denise of Ridgefield, CT; grandchildren, Kyle Meehan and wife Anissa, Colleen Meehan, Connor Elliott and Carly Elliott; brother-in-law, Mark Elliott of Sun City, AZ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother John Pohlman and his wife Kate.
At her direction, cremation was chosen. A memorial gathering will be held Friday, October 4, at 4:00 p.m. at the Lawson-Miller Chapel, with Gary Scroggins officiating. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clay County Humane Shelter, P.O. Box 277, Brazil, IN 47834 Post a note of condolence at www.lawson-millerchapel.com
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Oct. 24, 2019