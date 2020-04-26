|
Marjorie Gay Ferris
Marjorie Gay Ferris, 88, passed away on April 21, 2020 while residing at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Norwalk, Connecticut.
She was born on May 19, 1931 at Mount Vernon Hospital in Mount Vernon, New York. Marge resided in Wilton, CT for over 60 years and had a long career as an executive secretary for Perkin Elmer at various locations in Connecticut. She was an avid lover of cats over the years and so enjoyed their company. She was also a devout Christian Scientist who truly loved her faith.
She is survived by her niece, Susan Ferris Wyderko of Lafayette, Indiana and her nephew, Jeffrey Ames Ferris of California.
Marjorie will be laid to rest at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Bronx, NY.
The remainder of her estate will be donated to the ASPCA of New York, New York.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Apr. 30, 2020