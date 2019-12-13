|
Martin Kay
Martin Kay died on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at home in Rock Hill, New York after a long illness just before his 89th birthday, surrounded by his family.
Martin (Marty) was born on December 22, 1930 in the Bronx, New York, the son of Herman and Fannie Kay. He received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1952 and a master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Connecticut in 1953. He served in the United States Army between October of 1953 through March of 1954 achieving the rank of first lieutenant.
Marty met and married Roberta Seplowe of Brooklyn, New York when they were both attending the University of Connecticut. They moved to Norwalk, Connecticut and later settled in Wilton, where their daughter Paula Kay (Drapkin) was born. Marty worked for over thirty years for the American BankNote Company, first in New York City, and later in New Jersey as an electrical engineer creating holograms for credit cards and other financial security systems. Marty and Robbie spent a good deal of time in their home in Truro, Massachusetts, which they built themselves, after the shell of the building was erected. They made many friends and wonderful memories on Ryder Beach. In 2008, Marty and Robbie moved from Connecticut to Rock Hill, New York, so they could be near their daughter Paula, son-in-law, Jonathan Drapkin, and their two grandchildren Jack and Jordan. Their home was literally right next door.
Upon moving to New York, and retiring, Marty joined the Rock Hill Volunteer Fire Department, where he proudly served as a member of the Fire Police and a member of the By-Laws Committee. Marty leaves behind his wife Robbie, daughter Paula, son-in-law Jonathan, and his two beloved grandchildren Jack and Jordan.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Rock Hill Volunteer Fire Department or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties. Arrangements have been made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc. www.Applebee-mcphillips.com .
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Dec. 19, 2019