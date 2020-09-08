Nancy Annette Brown
Nancy Annette Brown, born in Spokane, Washington on October 26, 1939 to Esther and Wallace Johnson, passed away peacefully in her sleep, on September 6, 2020. She was 80 years old.
Nancy spent much of her childhood in the rugged Sierra Nevada mountains of California before moving to the San Francisco Bay Area with her parents, sister Carol Ann and brother Wally. In 1961, she married the love of her life, Junius Brown III and started her family in Palo Alto, California. After a short stopover in Santa Monica, Nancy, Junius III, Sarah ('68) and Junius IV ('64) moved to Wilton, Connecticut in 1971 where Nancy has resided ever since.
Nancy had the gift of being able to see over the rim of her own bowl. Always warm and welcoming, She was genuinely interested in getting to know as much as she could about every person she met. If you met her, you remembered her, and she remembered you. She was fascinated to understand your story: where you had been, why you were here, and where you were going next. In her soul, Nancy was a hostess in every sense of the word; She loved to entertain and was a gourmet cook. But she never sought praise or to impress, what she wanted was for you to enjoy her food and companionship. She simply loved people and wanted to do everything she could to make your journey through life more enjoyable. Her 2 favorite sayings were: "Nice things happen to nice people" and "Dull women have immaculate kitchens".
She was adventurous and enjoyed being outdoors, whether walking, gardening, playing tennis, scuba diving or sailing on Long Island Sound with her family. She and her husband were long time members of Saugatuck Harbor Yacht Club, and regulars at the Wilton Y. She loved to travel and spent over 2 decades as a travel agent with a reputation for guiding her clients to great places at great prices. She had a fun-loving, almost mischievous nature, and could always lift your spirits with a surprise or one of her schemes.
Nancy was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, and in her uniquely selfless way was willing to make any sacrifice for her family. She is survived by her son Junius IV, daughter-in-law Hilary, grandsons Junius V and Christopher, son-in-law Tony, and granddaughter Camille.
Friends will be received on Saturday, September 12 from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation will be limited to 10 guests at a time; facial coverings are required. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her charity, Americares, at www.americares.org
