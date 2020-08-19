Nora C. Amato

Nora C. Amato, 85, wife of Salvatore L. Amato of Wilton passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 17, 2020.

Born in Norwalk on January 4, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Anthony E. and Theresa Morano Mace.

Nora graduated with honors from Norwalk High School in 1953. She began a long career in banking when she joined Merchant's Bank in Norwalk. She also worked for Norden Systems Credit Union ultimately retiring from The Wilton Bank which she joined as one of the first employees.

She was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 64 years, Salvatore, Nora is survived by her children, Salvatore and his wife Susan, Mike and his wife Donna, her grandchildren Michael his wife Sarah, Nicholas his wife Shelby, Nicole, Elizabeth and John, and great-granddaughter Emma Rose. Nora is also survived by her sister Barbara Tomasetti and her niece and nephews Paula, David and Rick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 22, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 229 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT. The Church has a maximum capacity of 100 persons. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT. Masks and social distancing will be required at both locations.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store