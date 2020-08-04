Norma J. Donahue Walsh

Jan 25, 1934-Jul 26,2020 Norma J. Donahue Walsh a longtime resident of Wilton, CT died on July 26th, 2020 of natural causes, spending her last few years at her own home, being cared for by her loving family.

Born in 1934 in Hartford, CT she was the daughter of Gertrude Thayer and Walter Donahue and was one of three siblings. She grew up enjoying summers at the beach with her family and spending some time in Wisconsin at her cousin's farm enjoying all the animals. As she grew up, she loved listening to the Big Band era music and dancing her weekends away with her big brother Ray and all her friends.

She met and married Thomas F. Walsh while at the University of Connecticut and raised their children in Enfield, Darien and Wilton, CT. She was a long-time employee of the State of CT working at Norwalk Community College and Norwalk Technical College. Along with her children and families, she is survived by her sister Judy and brother-in-law Frank of Virginia and numerous nieces and nephews.

Norma was an amazing woman, very private, very proud and the most self-less of women. Her energy and love always centered around her family

she was devoted to and loved most dearly. She taught self-reliance and resilience through example. She can always be remembered baking something good in the oven, welcoming people and children to her home and singing while doing her chores. She passed on her love of cats, birds, nature, and all animals, and how to get joy out of a simple walk in the woods. She especially enjoyed spending time at the beach. She believed that when you were at the beach, if there were good waves to be had, you stay in as long as you can to ride the waves!!

Norma will be missed by her family that cherished and loved her dearly. There will not be a public memorial service, in lieu of flowers please consider a small donation in her honor to your local animal rescue or adoption center.



