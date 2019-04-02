Ogden Curtis Noel, Jr.

On January 1, 2019, Ogden Curtis ("Curt") Noel, Jr. passed away in Fairhope, Alabama. He was 83 years old.

Curt was born on December 14, 1935 in White Plains, New York. He attended St. Paul's School in Concord, New Hampshire, and later Harvard College in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he was a member of The Phoenix and Hasty Pudding Clubs, and was on the editorial board of the Lampoon. Following graduation, he served for two years as a US Army officer in South Korea, and upon completion of his service, he attended Harvard Business School. After graduation he enjoyed a distinguished career as a management consultant.

He spent most of his adult life with his family in Connecticut. In retirement, he remained passionately curious, and traveled the world extensively. On weekends during his later years he enjoyed visiting with blind veterans from the West Haven VA Hospital.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ogden and Julia, sister Valerie and brother Norbert. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth, and two sons, Curt (daughter-in-law Virginia and grandson Bobby), and Brad.

A kind and generous man, he lived a full life and is greatly missed.