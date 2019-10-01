|
Ovidia "Vidi" H. Piersall
On September 30, 2019, Ovidia "Vidi" H. Piersall, passed from cancer, surrounded by loving family members. She was 72 years old.
Vidi was born on February 26, 1947, in Kent, England, one of three children of Trygve and Muriel Hansen. She immigrated with her family to Wilton, CT in 1957 at the age of ten and thereafter lived as an active and well-respected member of the community for over sixty years.
An adventurous world-traveler, a passion for special places and sights drew Vidi to six of the seven continents. She experienced the warmth and exciting cultures in the far reaches of the globe – from Patagonia to Iceland, the Masai Mara in Kenya, and most everywhere in between. Curious and creative, Vidi had many hobbies and interests, including a vast knowledge of gardening and horticulture. She cared deeply about philanthropy, conservation, community, and most of all being in the company of loved ones as often as possible.
Vidi is survived by her children, Kimberly, Niki, Alexandra, and Blair, from her past marriage to David Piersall; her father Trygve; her brother Karl; and her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her sister Karin and her mother Muriel.
Memorial donations can be made to the following: The Prasad Project: https://www.prasad.org, Wilton Auxiliary, Family and Children's Services: http://familyandchildrensagency.org/minks-to-sinks/about.aspx, or Sheldrick Wildlife Trust: https://www.sheldrickwildlifetrust.org
Published in Wilton Bulletin from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019