Owen P. McEvoy
Owen Patrick McEvoy, 77, husband of Marylen McEvoy of Wilton passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 229 Danbury Road, Wilton. Interment will follow at Assumption, Greens Farms Cemetery, Greens Farms Road, Westport. Friends may call on Friday, December 27, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Dec. 26, 2019