Owen Patrick McEvoy
Owen Patrick McEvoy, 77, husband of Marylen "Mimi" McEvoy of Wilton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019, surrounded by family at his home.
Born on February 23, 1942, he was the son of the late Michael and Bridget Dromgoole McEvoy. A husband, father, grandfather, sibling, uncle, relative and friend to so many, Owen was a man of myriad talents and interests. Owen graduated from Manhattan College in 1964 with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics before earning a Master's Degree of Fine Arts from Yale University in 1967. Owen was an associate professor in the department of communications at Seton Hall University, where he taught theater history and set design for a decade. After moving from New Jersey to Connecticut with his family, he and his former student partnered to start their own business, Video Setworks, which designed and built sets for various corporations.
Constantly pursuing new interests, Owen enrolled in Quinnipiac University School of Law and earned his admissions to the New York Bar and Connecticut Bar in 1992. Owen practiced law for several years before retiring from legal practice. Unlike most conventional retirements, however, Owen continued to find new pursuits, helping friends and family with various tasks. He continued to take courses at a local community college due to his never-ending interest in learning. He spent time with family and friends, and traveled with his wife and children to his beloved Ireland on multiple occasions. Above all else, up to his final day, Owen always practiced his one true devotion: his love for his family and friends.
In addition to his wife Mimi, Owen is survived by his four children and five grandchildren: Owen McEvoy, his wife Eli Bock and their three children, Dean, Ellis and Ezra, of Mamaroneck, New York; Deirdre McEvoy of New York, New York; Maureen Wyble, her husband Jeff Wyble and their two children, Una and Fiona, of New York, New York; and Thomas McEvoy and his wife Sissi Chen of Scarsdale, New York.
Owen is predeceased by his brothers Leonard McEvoy and Martin McEvoy.
Donations may be made to the Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Jan. 2, 2020