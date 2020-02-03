|
|
Patricia Gregory O'Connell
Patricia Gregory O'Connell, age 84, passed away January 25, 2020. She left us peacefully at home with family close by, having succumbed to a cerebral hemorrhage suffered a week earlier. Born in New Rochelle, NY and raised at the Wykagyl Country Club, Pat was a longtime resident of Wilton, CT, and most recently resided in Ludlow, VT.
Pat lived a full life marked by a passion for music, swimming, long walks and, most of all, her family. Pat was a deeply caring and selfless person. She was renowned for attending to those in need as well as keeping everyone up to speed with the latest news about family and friends close and far. She possessed prodigious stamina, especially on the telephone and at restaurants, a fact well known amongst waitstaff coast to coast. Pat was a devout Roman Catholic and an alumnus of Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY.
She is survived by her children Colette, G.M. (Elizabeth), Sean, Kevin (Naomi), and Brendan, as well as her grandchildren Henry, Callum, Owen, Georgiana, Peri, Ozzy, Dylan and William. Her late husband, Dr. Robert O'Connell, passed away in 1991.
Services will be held Saturday February 8 at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady Of Fatima Church in Wilton, CT, immediately followed by a Celebration of her Life at a nearby location.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Dartmouth Hitchcock Neurology unit D-H/Geisel Office of Development / One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070 /Lebanon, NH 03756-0001 https://dhmcalumdev.hitchcock.org/2014-dh-redesign/neurology-fund
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Feb. 6, 2020