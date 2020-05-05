Patricia Cowham Vadas
Patricia Cowham Vadas passed away on April 29, 2020, in Williamsburg, VA, at the age of 89. Mrs. Vadas was born in Wilton, CT, and grew up on Seeley Road. She was a Wilton resident for 80 years until she moved with her husband Robert Vadas to Williamsburg, VA. She was a life-long member of
Zion's Hill United Methodist Church where she also worked on the Finance Committee. She was a member of the Wilton Historical Society, supported the Wilton Hurlbutt Street School House, enjoyed volunteering at the Turnover Shop in Wilton Center, and for 20 years volunteered at polling stations
during all local and national elections. She also worked at the Norwalk Hour, was an office assistant at the Wilton Town Hall, and worked for Weston Woods in Wilton Center. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Robert Vadas of Williamsburg, VA; her son David Vadas of Chadds Ford, PA, and his wife Sharon Vadas; her grandson Sean Vadas of Marina del Rey, CA; and her brother-in-law Frank Vadas of Cape Cod, MA. A memorial service will be held in Wilton, CT, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion's Hill United Methodist Church, 470 Danbury Rd., Wilton, CT 06897. To offer the family online condolences please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour & Wilton Bulletin on May 5, 2020.