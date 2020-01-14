|
Peter H. Kaskell
A resident of Wilton for over fifty years, Peter died at Redding, CT at age 95 on December 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Joan Macy Kaskell; his stepdaughters, Bryn Macy Wood and Alison Lamont Luxner; their husbands, Thomas McNeal Wood and Craig Keller; and four granddaughters, Phoebe, Katharine, and Macy Wood, and Willa Keller. Peter served with distinction in Army Intelligence in the European Theater in World War II, later graduating from Columbia College and Columbia Law School. After a career that included being Vice-President and General Counsel of Olin Corporation, he devoted his later years serving as Vice-President of CPR Institute for Dispute Resolution to reform the manner in which public and private legal issues are resolved. A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 25 at Meadow Ridge, 100 Redding Road, Redding, CT.
Donations in his memory may be made to Rise Against Hunger, Inc, with the notation "for Wilton CT event"
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Jan. 16, 2020