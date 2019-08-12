|
|
Peter Weeks
Joshua Peter Weeks, passed away unexpectedly on July 31, 2019 at the age of 32 at his home in Denver, CO.
Peter leaves behind his mother, Clare Weeks of Redding, CT; his father and step-mother, Josh and Christine Weeks of Wilton, CT; his brother, Trevor Weeks of Easton, CT; his paternal grandparents, William and Robin Weeks of Palm Beach, FL; his maternal grandmother, Juanita Burton of Kalispell, MT and many aunts, uncles and cousins who will all miss him.
Peter was born in Greenwich, CT on January 23, 1987 and grew up in Wilton attending Greens Farms Academy and then Wilton High School (class of 2005). After studying digital media at University of Denver for two years, Peter went on to Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. He received a B.S. in Audio Engineering and Music Business in 2009. After graduating from Full Sail, Peter pursued a career in digital media working for Rodale Inc, Wild Tangent and Innovid. Throughout his career, Peter was known for his technological talent and ability to creatively find solutions.
Peter had a great passion for the outdoors. He loved skiing and snowmobiling in the mountains of Colorado, camping in Moab and fishing at his family's summer home on Martha's Vineyard. In his early childhood, Peter spent summers at Flathead Lake Montana waterskiing and sailing. Like his father, Peter gravitated towards technology and anything with a motor - automobiles, motorcycles and boats. Peter also shared his brother's strong passion for music. Later in life at his home in Denver, Peter discovered his mother's love for gardening.
While Peter shared an incredibly close bond with his brother, Trevor, he also treasured his friends and enjoyed bringing them together hosting evenings of grilling and entertaining. His sense of humor, quick wit and infectious laugh always made people enjoy being in his presence. Peter's family and friends will forever remember his caring heart, kindness and sensitivity toward others.
Peter's family is planning a private service in September. Following this service there will be an evening in October for Peter's friends and family to come together to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment (c-rad.org).
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Aug. 15, 2019