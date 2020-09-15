ReginaldW. Woolard
Soldier, Scholar, AdventurerReginald Woolard, Woodstock VT resident of 32 years, passed away on Aug 28, 2020. He was born on Jan 5, 1927 and spent most of his youth in Alton Il. His family included his parents Dorthea and Russell, and brother Ralph.
Reginald entered the US Army in February 1946. While serving in Germany, he met and married Anne Von Glahn in December 1948 in Bad Nauheim, Germany. They were married for 66 years until her death in 2014.
Reginald was commissioned as an Infantry Officer on January 1948. His subsequent assignments include: 27th Infantry, Korea (Korean War); Joint Chief of Staff at the Pentagon; MACS0G, Vietnam; 101st Airborne Division; National Military Command Center, at the Pentagon.
Reginald rose to the rank of Colonel and had many roles during his 30-year career in the army, but none were more memorable or cherished as his time as the commanding officer of the 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Devens Massachusetts from 1970-1972. Colonel Woolard is a graduate of the Basic Airborne Course, Infantry Officer Advanced Course, Command and General Staff College, Army War College and the Foreign Service Institute, U.S. Dept of State. He earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Omaha and master's degrees from the University of Maryland and Harvard University.
His military awards include: the Silver Star (for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action against the enemy, in Korea in 1952), Legion of Merit w/2 Oak Leaf Cluster; Bronze Star (which was presented to him by President Lyndon Johnson for meritorious service in Viet Nam); Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Korean Services Medal, WWII Victory Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge; Master Parachutist Badge; and the Army Commendation Medal.
After retiring from the military, at age 47 he went back to school and earned his master's degree from Harvard. He was actively engaged in alpine climbing in Switzerland into his early 70's. Additionally he was downhill skiing until the age of 85.
After graduating from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard, Reginald worked in senior roles for the Massachusetts and New Hampshire governments. Upon retiring for good, Reginald and his wife Anne moved to Woodstock VT in 1986. Reginald and Anne shared a love of the outdoors that resulted in them spending every summer for 36 years hiking in Switzerland. He was an amazing father, husband and friend. He lived every day with an enduring quest for knowledge and adventure. He lived every day befitting a Special Forces officer.
Reginald Woolard is survived by his two sons and a daughter, Comdr. Reginald Woolard II, U.S. Navy (Ret) of Woodstock VT., Guthrie (Sandy) Woolard of Wilton CT, and Martha Woolard (Birrell) of Topeka, Kans., and four grandchildren Gavin Woolard, Grant Woolard, Abigael Birrell and Ewan Birrell.
