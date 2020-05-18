Rhoda Goodfellow Fisher
Rhoda Goodfellow Fisher
Rhoda Goodfellow Fisher, former Wilton resident, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 in New Canaan, CT. Rhoda was born on October 2, 1917 to Charles and Rhoda Goodfellow in New Rochelle, NY, and grew up in Cranford, NJ where she lived for 75 years, surrounded by a large extended family and friends. She was an active volunteer with church, the Cranford Women's Club, Junior League, the local schools and scouting. Rhoda worked for many years at the Vail-Deane School before retiring.
Rhoda is survived by her three children, Mandy Benjamin (Charles), Guy Fisher (Elizabeth), Dodo Roberts of Wilton CT, 8 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Rhoda was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, Homer C. Fisher, her sister Mollie Wagstaff, and her brother Charles Goodfellow.
Rhoda moved to Wilton in 1994 where she continued her volunteering at the Wilton Library, St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, and the Wilton Schools where she assisted in the library and was a "grand-friend". She loved living in downtown Wilton and walked everywhere. Rhoda moved to the Inn - New Canaan in 2010. Wherever she lived, Rhoda was known as a gentle lady who always smiled, never complained, had a wonderful sense of humor and played a wicked game of bridge.
Rhoda moved to the Waveny Care Center in 2019. Her family is very grateful to the loving caregivers at The Inn and Waveny. A memorial service is planned to be held in the fall in NJ. Memorial donations may be made to the Wilton, CT library.

Published in Wilton Bulletin on May 18, 2020.
