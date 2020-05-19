Robert Hoch
Robert Hoch, of Wilton, Connecticut, died in his home on Monday, May 11th, 2020. Bob leaves his wife Laura Schwemm and their children Jason, Molly, and Nora. He was 56 years old.
Bob was born in Syracuse, New York. He graduated from Wilton High School in 1982. After attending Princeton, Bob married Laura in 1988. They lived in California for 9 years before returning to Wilton in 1997. His career began at U.S. Behavioral Health in California; he went on to work at IBM Research, Connolly Consulting, and Cotiviti. Bob was an active member of the Wilton Presbyterian Church. He sang with its choir as well as Music on the Hill, and was an avid hiker.
Bob is survived also by his brothers Chip (Janet), Jim, and Bill (Denise); in-laws Barbara and Dick Schwemm, Heather Schwemm, and Diane Schwemm (Eliot Young); and many beloved nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
A full memorial service will be scheduled when it is safe to gather. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Bob should direct funds towards Aspetuck Land Trust (aspetucklandtrust.org) or Open Door in Norwalk (opendoorshelter.org). To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com



Published in Wilton Bulletin on May 19, 2020.
