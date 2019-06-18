Robert L. Burns

June 6,1924 - May 27, 2019

Robert L. Burns, "Bob", 94, of Wilton, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 27th, Memorial Day and was laid to rest with Military Honors at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, North White Plains, NY. Bob was born in Yonkers, NY on June 6, 1924, son of the late Lawrence & Elizabeth (Lamont) Burns. He was pre-deceased by his first wife of 28 Years, Madeline, of Valhalla, NY and his two brothers, Lawrence & Edward.

A resident of Wilton for 42 years, Bob was a Proud American, Patriot & World War II Veteran. He arrived at Utah Beach, Normandy, France on LST-46, June 6, 1944, "D-Day"(and 20th Birthday) to courageously serve his Country. Following his service in the United States Navy, he worked for the New York State Central Railroad, served as a Police Officer for the Town of North Castle, NY, was employed with Metropolitan Life in Insurance Sales and later established a Sign Business in Valhalla, NY. Along with being an avid reader, Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, traveling, dancing, telling jokes and singing as a Member of Zion's Hill Methodist Church Choir. Over the years he served as a Constable for the Town of Wilton, graciously volunteered his time teaching Adults to read & write and provided assistance to Seniors in need. One of his most favorite activities was marching in Wilton's Annual Memorial Day Parade and honorably serving as the Parade's Grand Marshall in 2012.

Bob is survived by his loving Wife, Barbara "Beth" Caterson Burns, his Sons, Robert & Wife, Deborah Burns of Beverly, MA, Lawrence & Wife, Linda Burns of Danbury, CT, Step-Children, Mark Saint-Louis & Wife, Angela of Bath, ME, Scott Saint-Louis & Wife, Ellen of Poughkeepsie, NY and Stephanie St. Louis-Raddatz & Husband, Will, of Ridgefield, CT. Additionally he is survived by 10 Grand-Children & 7 Great-Grand-Children. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the