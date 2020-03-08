|
Robert T. Hart
Former Wilton resident Robert (Bob) Talmage Hart died at the age of 82 in St. Augustine, FL on March 3, 2020.
He was born October 12, 1937 in Camden, NJ to Lester and Virginia (Graff) Hart and grew up in Collingswood, NJ. Bob received a scholarship to play basketball at Lycoming College in Williamsport, PA and after graduation, enlisted in the US Army.
While stationed in Germany, he wed Marilyn Gates and after an honorable discharge, returned to the states, going back to school and receiving an MS from the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education. He started his career in education at Henry C. Conrad High School in Wilmington, DE and was an Assistant Dean at Rutgers University – Camden. He then held a variety of positions in executive search as an executive recruiter and outplacement counselor in CT and Manhattan with Stauffer Chemical Company, American Can Company, Arthur Young & Co, KPMG, Touche Ross & Co and Foster Partners.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lester. Bob will be dearly missed by his loving wife Marilyn of 59 years, his son Robert (Wendy) Hart, Jr, daughter Meredith (Mark) Demian, grandchildren Meghan and Jeremy Hart, and Vivian Demian.
Donations can be made in his honor to the Robert T. Hart Scholarship Fund, Collingswood Athletic Hall of Fame, PO Box 512, Collingswood, NJ 08108.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Mar. 12, 2020