Rosie Wiggins passed away Wednesday, February 13th at Meadow Ridge Health Center in Redding surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren.

Rosemary Ford Wiggins was born March 18, 1931 in Tracy, MN to Vincent Ford and Genevieve (Sullivan) Ford and spent her childhood there. Upon graduating from Tracy High School in 1948, Rosie attended the College of St. Theresa in Winona, Minnesota. After college, Rosie worked as a secretary to the president of the Gamble-Robinson Company in Minneapolis, MN. It was here she met her future husband who was enrolled at St. Thomas University in St. Paul, MN.

Rosie and Tony Wiggins were married on January 2nd, 1954 in Tracy, MN. The newlyweds spent the first two years of their marriage in Rabat, Morocco where their first child, Mary Liz was born. Upon returning to the U.S. the young couple settled in Minneapolis, MN where they lived until 1964. That year, pregnant with Molly, her sixth child, Rosie moved with her husband and family to Austin, MN where they remained for 10 years. Her husband's job would take them to Cleveland, OH and finally Connecticut in the ensuing years.

Rosie Wiggins truly was the of life the party. A vivacious, blue eyed beauty who loved to dance, you knew things were going to get fun when Rosie arrived. Quick to laugh and quick to cry, Rosie shared your joy and felt your pain. Her warm, empathetic spirit was a nourishing gift to her family and friends.

Known for her fashion flair, Rosie expressed her creativity in what she wore and decorating her house in what became her oft-imitated style. That sense of style happily lives on in her granddaughters. An avid golfer, skilled bridge player and crossword whiz, Rosie would tell you her greatest accomplishments were her children and grandchildren. She was totally devoted to her family.

A woman of deep faith, Rosie was a life long Catholic. In 2004, she suffered a stroke that left her with some cognitive impairment but her kind and loving essence as well as her sense of humor remained intact. She still got the joke.

Mrs. Wiggins is preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Kathleen Sabin, a brother, James Ford and the love of her life, her husband of 64 years, Tony Wiggins who passed away last June.

She is survived by a sister, Mary Margaret Smith of Minneapolis, MN, four daughters, Mary Tuttle (Jeff) of Rhinebeck, NY, Casey Berg (Chuck) of Westport, Maggie Cannon (Jim) of Wilton, Molly Delaney (Bill) of Monroe, two sons, Stephen Wiggins (Melissa) of Darien and Peter Wiggins of Stamford.

Mrs. Wiggins leaves behind 17 grandchildren who will dearly miss their fun, happy Grandma Rosie: Johnny, Ben and Beau (Krystal) Hallman, Matt, Charlie and Rosie (Ross) Wiggins, Joe (Sarah), Peter and Hannah Berg, Tommy and Julia Wiggins, Colin, Brendan, Vinnie and Molly Cannon, Milly and Anna Delaney.

Six great-grandchildren: Tristan, William and James Hallman, Charlotte Sonntag, Stella Berg and seven step-grandchildren.

The family will hold a viewing on Tuesday, February 19th, from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., at Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 20th at 11 a.m. at St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Road, Norwalk. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com