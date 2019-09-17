|
|
Sally Wilcox Jacob
Sally Wilcox Jacob died on August 22, at home, overlooking Little Pleasant Bay. Her children, Kate McKay, Bill Jacob and Lisa Jacob, were all at home with her when she died. Just a week earlier, she had taken a boat ride around the Bay with Bill and Kate.
Sally grew up in Providence, Rhode Island. She spent her summers in and around Little Pleasant Bay, sailing, clamming, crabbing and consorting with friends.
Sally went to Lincoln School, in Providence, and earned a degree from Smith College in 1955. In addition to the enduring friendships she made there, she was proud of both schools' long histories of educating and empowering women. After graduation, she worked in New York City.
She met Charlie Jacob in New York and the two married, on the Cape, in 1958. They moved to Denmark where Sally worked translating documents. After a year and a half in Denmark, they embarked on a 4 month camping trip, exploring Europe with all their worldly possessions loaded into a Fiat. They always said that the bond they forged during their time in Europe provided great support for their next 60 years together. Sally and Charlie were remarkable individuals, a delightful couple and extraordinary parents.
Sally and Charlie eventually moved to Connecticut. They chose Wilton because it was nicely situated between Cape Cod and the Adirondacks, both places they held near and dear and wanted to share with their growing family.
Sally worked in the Wilton school system for several years. Later, she became Assistant Director of Volunteers at Norwalk Hospital and Director of Volunteers at Danbury Hospital. That work suited her because she always recognized the critical role that volunteers play in a community. She was an active volunteer throughout her life and an ardent supporter of social justice in many forms. In Wilton, she supported the Civil Rights Movement by her involvement with Camp PIP, Project Concern and WHIP House. She took a memorable drive to Washington, DC with a car full of teenagers to protest the Vietnam War. She volunteered with Hospice and Nursing and Home Care and served on the Wilton High School building committee. Throughout her years in Wilton, she was deeply involved with Wilton Presbyterian Church where she served in many ways, from building manager to pastor nominating committee and just about everything in between.
After Sally retired in 1999, she and Charlie moved to Cape Cod to live in the house her parents had built some 60 years before. With that move, she returned to a place full of good memories and a number of dear, old friends and also cultivated many new connections in the community. Always an avid reader, she was a member of two book groups. She was a volunteer at Snow Library, Orleans Senior Center and a supporter of a number of environmental conservation efforts. She took particular satisfaction in the work she did for the Homeless Prevention Coalition. In their 20 years on the Cape, Sally and Charlie adopted a number of elderly Labrador Retrievers who otherwise would not likely have found homes.
Sally loved to laugh. She never complained. She worked hard and always tried to make the hard work fun. She had a quick wit and was never afraid to share her opinion - most who knew her appreciated that about her. Sally cared passionately about people and community and she will be missed.
Sally felt very strongly about dying at home. Kate, Bill and Lisa could not have honored that wish without the support of many dear friends and the wonderful people at Broad Reach Hospice.
Please join family and friends in a celebration of Sally's life on October 6, at the Federated Church, 162 Main St., East Orleans, MA from 1:30-3:30. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Homeless Prevention Coalition (508-255-9667) or another charity that is important to you.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Sept. 19, 2019