Sarah Brown Livesey

On February 8, 2019, Sarah Brown Livesey died as she had lived: with grace and gratitude. She was 46.

She grew up in Wilton and had lived in Boston and Cambridge, Massachusetts, since 1998.

Sarah's true calling and vocation was restaurant management. Having worked in restaurants and catering from high school onward, she was devoted to creating the perfect experience for restaurant guests and to training staff to reach the highest levels of service.

Yoga was an important part of Sarah's journey. She trained as a yoga instructor, and found joy and fulfillment in her daily practice.

Sarah was predeceased by her father, Robert, and is survived by her mother, Magdalen, of Wilton; her brother Colin and his wife Janet of Portland, Oregon; her brother Sebastian and his wife Rashi of New York City; her nieces Zella and Alice of Portland, who were truly the light of her life; her half-siblings Sharon, Rob, and Joan, and countless devoted friends. Her legacy is apparent to all who witnessed the way she walked in the world: with loving acknowledgment of the soul of each person whom she met, however briefly. She was a teacher to us all.

Donations in Sarah's memory may be made to Regional Hospice in Danbury, Connecticut. Published in Wilton Bulletin on Feb. 21, 2019