Stanley Martin Goldberg
Stanley Martin Goldberg, a Wilton resident for 45 years, passed away on Saturday, February 15.
Anyone who has ever had the pleasure of being in his company knows this to be true: Stan Goldberg was a consummate storyteller. It was one of his supreme talents, whether it was stories from his boyhood in Brooklyn, tales of adventures in the many places he visited around the world, or the seemingly limitless number of jokes he could recount off the top of his head with perfect deadpan delivery, that is until the punchline came and he got that wicked twinkle in his eye.
Stan's greatest story though is the one he created and lived so robustly during his 80 years of life. It is reflected in the many roles he played: devoted son of Joseph and Sylvia, American soldier, auxiliary state police officer, real estate entrepreneur (at Norwalk Real Estate Associates – NREA, which he founded and led for 52 years), avid traveler. It is evident in his curiosities and passions for Native American art, for animals wild and domesticated, for creating and managing affordable homes for working class families, and for wildlife photography. Most of all, it is the enduring romance he shared with his wife, partner, and best friend of 56 years, Bunny Goldberg, a love story that grew more rich with the addition of their beloved children, Todd (deceased), Randi, and Danny, and later with their treasured grandchildren, Ariel and Shayna Goldberg, and Willem and Nicole Van Pelt.
The family invites you to join us at Temple Shalom on Richards Ave. on Thursday, February 20 at 11 a.m. to celebrate the story and life of Stanley Goldberg: husband, father, grandfather, father-in-heart to many, dear friend, mentor, and, of course, accomplished storyteller. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor the generosity and care that Stan demonstrated throughout his life by donating in his memory to a charity or public service organization of your choice.
Published in Wilton Bulletin from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020