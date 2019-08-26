|
|
Stanley Leibowitz
Loving Son
Loving Husband
Loving Father
Loving Brother
Born February 19, 1928 and raised in Brooklyn NY, Stanley was a first generation American to his father Michael from Russia and mother Esther from Austria. He was one of five children — sister Mildred, brother Jerry, sister Reeve and sister Barbara.
Married 54 years he is survived by his wife Simone, son Olivier, daughter-in-law Tamara and his sister Barbara.
Stanley was a longtime resident of Wilton CT and had a long, very successful career in New York City's Commercial & Residential Real Estate industry. Some of his accomplishments included being a 1944 All-American Athlete Medal Recipient, he was also a WWII Veteran - 21st Infantry 24th Division and a Masonic Freemason. Stanley's remarkable life was celebrated Wednesday,' August 28, 2019 with full military service.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Aug. 29, 2019