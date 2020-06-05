Stuart W. Lawson

Stuart W. Lawson of Westport, CT died peacefully after a short battle with cancer, on Wednesday May 27th. He was 79 years old. Mr. Lawson is survived by his two children, Sarah Dransfield and her husband Billy also of Westport, CT and Mark of San Francisco, CA. Additionally, he is survived his grandchildren, Whitney and Will Dransfield and Beatrice and Aria Lawson. He is also survived by his brothers Ray and David and his sister Laurie Wycoff. He was predeceased by his wife Shelley in 2006.

Mr. Lawson was born in Binghamton, N.Y., the son of the late Stuart W. Lawson and the late Betty S. Lawson. He was educated in Binghamton and was graduated in 1963 from Wilkes University with a B.A. in Economics and in 1965 from Babson College with an M.B.A.

In 1965 after graduation from Babson, he married the former Shelley Smith, also from Binghamton, and they located in NYC. He began his professional career with the Irving Trust Company and a year later took a position with the Chicago bond firm Halsey, Stuart & Co. in its New York office. He quickly became the firms youngest Vice President ever at age 33 and manager of its Syndicate Department. In 1974 when Halsey, Stuart was sold to Bache & Co., he joined the firm Wertheim & Co. to sell bonds to institutional clients. During his many years as a salesman, his clients included the Honeywell Pension Fund, the State of Texas Pension Funds, the State of Minnesota Pension Funds, I.D.S., the Chase Manhattan Bank, New York Life, Metropolitan Life Insurance and American General Life Insurance, to mention some. In 1997 he left Wertheim & Co., when it was sold to Schroder & Co and joined R.W. Pressprich & Co. He retired from there in 2007.

In 1967 he and his wife Shelley moved to Wilton where they raised their children and from where he commuted daily to New York City for the next 40 years.

He had been a member of the Investment Association of New York, the Bond Club of New York, the Board of Trustees of the Wilton Congregational Church, the Investment Committee of the Wilton Library Association, and Wilton Riding Club.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store