Therese "Terry" Murray Goodwin

Terry Murray Goodwin passed away peacefully in her long time Wilton, CT home on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born July 4, 1927 in New York City, Terry lived in Greenwich, CT and New York state as a child. She attended Wilson College in Chambersburg, PA, graduating in 1949 with a degree in Chemistry. She was a loyal Wilson College alumna and generous supporter, having a Philosophy Chair named in her honor. After college, Terry lived in the Philadelphia area and worked in retail for Strawbridge and Clothier. In 1952, she met F. Lawrence Goodwin at an Oxford, MD sailing regatta. They were married in 1961 and moved to Wilton shortly thereafter. They both became very engaged civic leaders in the Wilton community and were members of the Wilton Riding Club. Terry was an active beloved member of the Wilton Historical Society, where she served as Board Treasurer and CFO. When Terry was among 15 regional community service volunteers recognized at the 1st annual Partners In Caring Awards, she was cited by the Historical Society Director as "a guiding light.. the most important volunteer at the Wilton Historical Society for 20 years". Terry also served 20 years as Chairman of the Wilton Turnover Shop, served on the board of the Wilton United Fund and the Public Health Nursing Association, was a member of the Wilton Library Association, and most recently, a devoted member of Stay At Home Wilton. She and Lawrence became conservators of the Quarry Head land trust site in Wilton, where a superb view of Long Island Sound can be seen from the promontory marked by a Compass Rose, etched in stone, that they designed and commissioned. She continued her love of "conservation, preservation, and education" through many environmental organizations. Terry was also an intrepid world traveler, who had many adventures as a young woman, and together with Lawrence. Their mutual love of sailing had brought them together, and they enjoyed many challenging and exciting sea voyages over time, including navigating through the Panama Canal. In recent years, Terry was lovingly cared for at home, by a team of skilled caregivers, whom the family would especially like to thank. Terry was predeceased by her husband F. Lawrence Goodwin, and brother James B. Murray, Jr. She is survived by nieces Eileen Murray, Charlotte M. Chapin, and grandnephew Christopher M. Chapin, all of FL, as well as numerous nieces and nephews from her husband's family. Memorial will be held in Wilton, CT, at a later date, to be determined.



