Victoria Alden Hamilton Blodgett
Victoria Alden Hamilton Blodgett, 59, died of cancer on November 4, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover, New Hampshire.
A daughter of Jean Brown Blodgett and William Winthrop Blodgett, Jr. Victoria was born in Norwalk, CT on October 20, 1961. She grew up in Wilton, CT. She graduated from the New Hampton School in New Hampton, New Hampshire. She received her BA in American Studies and her MA in Education from Keene State College in Keene, New Hampshire.
Her life's work was as a graduate school administrator and career advisor at Cornell University, Yale University, University of Connecticut, and most recently at the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies at Dartmouth College.
Victoria was an active and beloved member of the New Hampton School Board of Trustees for 11 years. The New Hampton School is naming the reading room in the newly renovated Gordon Nash library in her honor. Victoria was also a founder and president of the Graduate Career Consortium, and a founding member of the OutLoud Chorus in Ithaca, NY.
Victoria is survived by her partner of 31 years, Susan Overton of Quechee, VT; her 3 siblings: William W. Blodgett, III of Palm Beach, FL; Jean Blodgett Bruns of Boxford, MA; Edward W. Blodgett of Rancho Santa Fe, CA; and 8 adored nieces and nephews.
There is no memorial service at this time. Victoria will be buried with her family in Oswego, NY. Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction, VT assisted with arrangements.
Gifts in memory of Victoria should be directed to the New Hampton School Advancement Office at 70 Main Street, New Hampton, NH 03256 or donate online at https://www.newhampton.org/giving/make-a-gift