Virginia Keefe

VIRGINIA ANN KEEFE
Virginia Ann Smith Keefe, 89, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Virginia was born in Brooklyn, NY on Nov. 2, 1930 to Ann Louise (Mimi) Smith and Walter H. Smith. Virginia is survived by her loving husband David W. Keefe, her brother Richard D. Smith, children MaryAnn (Paul) Peterson, Cindy Keefe (Jim Hindenach), Jennifer (Paul) Levine, David W. Keefe, Jr. (Jonna), grandchildren Christopher, Emma (Tim), Maggie (Nate), Sarah, James, Matthew, Andrew, Shannon and Rachel and new great-grandaughter, Maren Louise.
Virginia lived a very happy childhood in East Williston, NY on Long Island. She earned her fashion degree from the Tobe-Coburn School in New York City in the early 1950s and went on to work at the flagship Sterns Department Store, writing copy and occasionally modeling. Virginia spent her summers in Upstate New York where at the age of 13 she met her soulmate, David W. Keefe in 1943. They were married in 1955 and recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Fortunately, Virginia had an adventurous spirit because David's career as a petroleum engineer had them living in Venezuela with two small children in the late 1950s and in Paris, France. Virginia loved living in Paris and made the most of her time there, traveling and soaking up the culture.
In 1969 they settled in Wilton, CT where they lived for 30 years. Virginia worked as a very successful real estate agent in Wilton, CT for 27 years. She enjoyed her career and balanced family and work life beautifully. She was a devoted mother to her four children and always supported our adventures and dreams. "Ginna" was an incredible grandmother, showing up and supporting her 9 grandchildren whenever possible at sporting events, recitals, and plays.
Virginia was a strong and determined woman but also very funny and kind. She loved antiquing in Bouckville, NY with her family each summer. Her negotiation skills are legendary and her home reflected her love of antiques, art and design. Each antique or item had a story,
usually funny, and Virginia loved recounting the hunt and deal making. She was a great storyteller and made us laugh until our sides hurt!
Virginia and David's love story was one for the ages and a beautiful example for their children and grandchildren. She loved being surrounded by her big, energetic family and she will be forever missed.
The family would like to thank all the nurses, aides, and staff at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center for their loving care of Virginia during this past year and especially during these past six months when her family and David could not visit. Also, our love and gratitude to Tristine Biance and Veshma Sanichar for their endless love and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Memory of Virginia may be made to: Fiver Children's Foundation
519 Eighth Avenue, Floor 24 New York, NY 10018 https://www.fiver.org/our-history
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday October 5, 2020 at 9:00am in St. Pius X Church in Loudonville, NY followed by burial at Saratoga National Cemetery.www.applebeefuneralhome.com