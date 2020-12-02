Walter Feltmate
Walter James Feltmate, age 85, of Wilton, CT passed away on November 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with prostate cancer at home with his children by his side. Walter was born October 22, 1935 in Woodhaven Long Island, NY. He graduated from Bishop Loughlin High School in Brooklyn, NY and received a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering in 1957 from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY. He joined General Electric as a Field Engineer and held many other engineering management positions with the company. Walter also worked for Westinghouse, ABB and Grand Eagle where he held similar positions. Later, he was an independent worker for Phasor Engineering in Middletown, CT until he finally decided to retire at the age of 80. He was an active member of Jesse Lee Methodist Church and Founders Hall in Ridgefield, CT - with his piano music and enjoyed attending writing and history courses. He was well known for his duets with Dick Ahlstrom and his violin and Joshua Auerbach and his bassoon.
Walter was the son of the late Antoinette Katherine "Annette" and Clarence Alonzo Feltmate of Belle Terre, Port Jefferson, Long Island, NY and Queensport Harbor, Nova Scotia. He is survived by his brother Douglas Robert Feltmate and his wife Linda of Pittsburgh, NH.
He is also survived by his children from his first marriage to the late Kathleen Ann "Honey" McGee: daughter Kathleen Ann "Kelley" O'Toole and her husband Eddie and their daughter Sonrisa of Pittsfield, MA, daughter-Theresa Marie "Traci" Manzello and her husband Joseph of Plymouth, MA and their daughter Cali residing in San Francisco, daughter, Lauren Frances Nichols and her husband Kevin of Hancock, MA and their children Jim Nichols and Victoria "Torie" Smith and her husband Henry and their children Jack and Otis, son-Walter James Feltmate and his wife Ann of Hancock, MA and their children Ella and Walter James III, daughter-Patricia Michelle Feltmate and her partner Ted Giles of Pittsfield, MA. He is also survived by his second wife Elaine Ann Feltmate of Delaware and her daughter Lea Ann Schmidt and her partner Danna Begnoche of Duluth, Georgia and Scott Robert Feltmate and his partner Elizabeth of Bethel, CT.
In 2008 his cousin Carol Brophy introduced him to Patricia Dowling Barry APRN, PHD who sadly was diagnosed with leukemia and died on Valentine's Day 2011. They had a very special relationship and he provided continuous care for her until her passing. In 2013 he met Carol M. Perrine of Ridgefield, CT, now of Asheville, NC with whom he shares a mutually supportive friendship to this day. During Walter's final weeks, he was blessed with his friends and family coming to visit him and sharing stories of his wonderful life and his vast experiences and the people he shared it with.
Due to the COVID 19 restrictions a Memorial Service will be livestreamed on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church in Ridgefield. For livestream information please visit Walter's obituary page at http://www.jowdykanefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made in Walter's memory to Founders Hall of Ridgefield.