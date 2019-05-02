Zita Mercurio

June 16, 1929 - April 26, 2019Zita Mercurio of Ardsley, NY formerly of Wilton, CT passed away on April 26, 2019. She was 89. Born in the Bronx on June 16, 1929, to Max and Molly Pearl.

Beloved wife of Joseph Mercurio, loving mother of Donna Mercurio (husband Robert Sideli), and Peter Mercurio, cherished grandmother of Liana Sideli (husband Brian Rodine), Marina Sideli, Paul Mercurio, and Max Mercurio.

Zita graduated from Walton High School, Bronx, NY in 1947. She worked as a fashion photographer's assistant for the Philip Pegler Studio from 1948-1953.

Joe and Zita were married on March 24, 1951. They lived in No. Bellmore, NY. In 1985, Zita and Joe moved to Wilton, CT where they lived for 33 years. Zita loved to work with kids and do photography. She spent many happy years working as an assistant teacher at Playland Nursery School.

She was a very active member of the Wilton Arts Council for over 20 years. Her favorite event was the photography show which she always helped organize and mount as well as exhibit her own work. Her works were also displayed in several art galleries in NYC and Connecticut. She was recognized by winning a number of awards for her photographic art mosaics.

She died peacefully on April 26, 2019, in Cavalry Hospital after a brief recurrence of cancer. Most of all, she will be remembered for her indomitable energy and generous spirit. She was always available and happy to spend time with family and friends old and new as well as strangers who would quickly become friends along the way.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Published in Wilton Bulletin on May 2, 2019