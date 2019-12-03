Home

Adam Ganger


1976 - 2019
Adam Ganger Obituary
Adam Ganger, 43, of Winchester passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne following an accident. He was born June 17, 1976 in Adams County. He was the son of Jim and Florence Ganger of Winchester.
Adam was a 1995 graduate of Winchester Community High School, where he wrestled. Adam attended Winchester Congregational Christian Church where he was involved in youth group. He worked at Tyson Foods and FCC in Portland. Adam was a loving and caring son, who loved family and friends. He was liked by all who knew him. He loved animals and enjoyed sports and eating out. He had a contagious smile and was always ready to help others. He will be greatly missed.
Adam is survived by his father as well several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Florence, his sister, Sharon, his aunt Marcella Farr, and his uncle Homer Ganger, Jr. all of Winchester.
A service to celebrate Adam's life will be at 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Pastor Rob Butler officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday at the funeral home. Donations may be made in his memory to the American Kidney Foundation 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019
