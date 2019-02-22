Alfred S. Beitler Jr., 71, of Berne, Ind. passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton, Ind. He was born on Tuesday, May 13, 1947, in Adams County, Ind.
Loving Survivors Include his Brother - David Beitler, Geneva, IN, Sister - Kay Lewis, Portland, IN, and several Nieces & Nephews.
He was preceded in death by his Father - Alfred S. Beitler, Sr., Mother - Edith E. (Clouse) Beitler, and Sister - Connie Straley.
There will be no visitation or service.
Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
