Obituary



Loving Survivors Include his Brother - David Beitler, Geneva, IN, Sister - Kay Lewis, Portland, IN, and several Nieces & Nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Father - Alfred S. Beitler, Sr., Mother - Edith E. (Clouse) Beitler, and Sister - Connie Straley.

There will be no visitation or service.

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.

