Alice M. (Kieffer) Boxell
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice M. (Kieffer) Boxell, 89, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born in Fort Wayne, on May 29, 1930, to Clifford J and Lillie M. (Manhart) Kieffer, Sr.
Alice was an assistant vice president of Peoples Loan and Trust. She was a 50 year member of the Countryside Christian Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years, was member of Women's Fellowship, and was a long time member of the choir. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and her dogs.
Alice is survived by her son, Tom (wife, Teri) Boxell; two daughters, Laura (husband, Ron "Jake") Neargarder and Linda (husband, Stephen) Roach, all of Winchester; four grandchildren, Heather (husband Justin) Shank, Claire (husband, Corey) White, Matt (wife, Katrina) Neargarder and John Neargarder; and four great grandchildren, Adalyn Shank, Logan Shank, Carly Neargarder and Emelia Neargarder.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert E. Boxell who passed away in 2016; a brother, Clifford J. Kieffer, Jr.; and a sister, Gloria Koehl.
Due to the conditions of COVID 19, the family will have a private service. There will be no public calling. Cards to the family may be addressed to the Countryside Christian Church, 1212 E 100 S, Winchester, IN 47394.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved