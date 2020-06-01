Alice M. (Kieffer) Boxell, 89, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born in Fort Wayne, on May 29, 1930, to Clifford J and Lillie M. (Manhart) Kieffer, Sr.
Alice was an assistant vice president of Peoples Loan and Trust. She was a 50 year member of the Countryside Christian Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years, was member of Women's Fellowship, and was a long time member of the choir. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and her dogs.
Alice is survived by her son, Tom (wife, Teri) Boxell; two daughters, Laura (husband, Ron "Jake") Neargarder and Linda (husband, Stephen) Roach, all of Winchester; four grandchildren, Heather (husband Justin) Shank, Claire (husband, Corey) White, Matt (wife, Katrina) Neargarder and John Neargarder; and four great grandchildren, Adalyn Shank, Logan Shank, Carly Neargarder and Emelia Neargarder.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert E. Boxell who passed away in 2016; a brother, Clifford J. Kieffer, Jr.; and a sister, Gloria Koehl.
Due to the conditions of COVID 19, the family will have a private service. There will be no public calling. Cards to the family may be addressed to the Countryside Christian Church, 1212 E 100 S, Winchester, IN 47394.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 9, 2020.