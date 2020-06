Alice M. (Kieffer) Boxell, 89, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born in Fort Wayne, on May 29, 1930, to Clifford J and Lillie M. (Manhart) Kieffer, Sr.Alice was an assistant vice president of Peoples Loan and Trust. She was a 50 year member of the Countryside Christian Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years, was member of Women's Fellowship, and was a long time member of the choir. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and her dogs.Alice is survived by her son, Tom (wife, Teri) Boxell; two daughters, Laura (husband, Ron "Jake") Neargarder and Linda (husband, Stephen) Roach, all of Winchester; four grandchildren, Heather (husband Justin) Shank, Claire (husband, Corey) White, Matt (wife, Katrina) Neargarder and John Neargarder; and four great grandchildren, Adalyn Shank, Logan Shank, Carly Neargarder and Emelia Neargarder.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert E. Boxell who passed away in 2016; a brother, Clifford J. Kieffer, Jr.; and a sister, Gloria Koehl.Due to the conditions of COVID 19, the family will have a private service. There will be no public calling. Cards to the family may be addressed to the Countryside Christian Church, 1212 E 100 S, Winchester, IN 47394.Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.