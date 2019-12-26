|
Amber Jo Davis (58) of Union City, Indiana, with her family by her side, was delivered into the hands of our Lord on Monday December 23, 2019 after battling an extended illness.
Amber was born on May 1, 1961, Hartford City, Indiana, the daughter of James and Mildred (Johnson) Wentz.
Amber held many jobs, but her greatest was being a homemaker and mother to her three children.
She is survived by daughter Jamie Lithgow, Union City, Indiana, her son Ryan (Sarah) Davis, Muncie, Indiana, her son Andrew (Alexia) Davis, Union City, Indiana, her father James Wentz, Union City, Indiana, Brother Robert "Bob" Wentz, Greenville, Ohio, sister Connie Norris, Union City, Indiana, and Joseph Davis, Winchester, Indiana. She is also survived by 11 grandkids, 3 great grandkids, and too many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews to count.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Wentz and her grandson, Donivan Bechtol.
Her light and memory will live on in the hearts of those she leaves behind. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Williamson-Spencer and Penrod of Portland. Visitation will be from 12PM-1PM on Friday December 27th, 2019 at Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home. Services to celebrate her life will follow at 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Richard Collins officiating. Her final resting place with be at Antioch Cemetery in Portland, Indiana at a later date.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020